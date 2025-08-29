For hikers: Explore these Nordic islands 

The Nordic Islands are home to some of the most stunning and unexplored hiking trails in the world. The trails here give you a chance to connect with nature at its rawest, with mind-blowing landscapes and unique ecosystems. From rugged coastlines to peaceful forests, every island offers a different adventure to hikers looking for solitude and natural beauty. Here are some must-visit Nordic islands promising unforgettable hiking experiences.

#1 Iceland's Westfjords: A hiker's paradise Iceland's remote Westfjords region is famous for its dramatic cliffs and untouched wilderness. The Hornstrandir Nature Reserve is especially popular among hikers in search of challenging trails with rewarding views. With no roads or permanent residents, this area offers complete immersion in nature. Hikers can explore diverse terrains, from coastal paths to mountainous routes, all while enjoying sightings of Arctic foxes and seabirds.

#2 Lofoten Islands: Scenic beauty awaits The Lofoten Islands in Norway are famous for their stunning scenery. They have sharp peaks jutting out of the sea and beautiful fishing villages. The Reinebringen hike is one of the most popular trails here. It provides panoramic views over the village of Reine and surrounding fjords. Although it can be steep at times, the trail is well-marked and accessible to most hikers. They should be ready for a bit of a climb.

#3 Faroe Islands: Rugged landscapes to explore The rugged landscapes of the Faroe Islands attract adventurous hikers from across the globe. The island of Vagar, for instance, offers several stunning hikes, including the one to Traelanipan cliff from where you can see the Sorvagsvatn Lake floating above the ocean due to an optical illusion. These trails not only challenge you physically but also give you a chance to spot local wildlife, including puffins.