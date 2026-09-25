Mustard plasters: A quick home remedy for cold
What's the story
Mustard plasters have been a traditional remedy for ages, used to relieve cold symptoms. The technique involves applying a mixture of mustard powder and water on the chest to relieve congestion and improve circulation. It is believed that the heat from the plaster can help loosen mucus and soothe respiratory discomfort. Although commonly used, it's important to know how to use this remedy safely and effectively.
Preparation
Preparing the mustard plaster
To prepare a mustard plaster, mix one part mustard powder with two parts flour and enough water to form a paste.
Spread this mixture on a piece of cloth, leaving some space around the edges.
This way, you can prevent direct contact with the skin, reducing the risk of irritation.
The paste should be applied only after ensuring no allergies to mustard or any other ingredients.
Application
Application technique
Once prepared, place the cloth with the mustard paste against your chest.
Cover it with another layer of dry cloth or towel to keep it in place and absorb moisture.
It's important not to keep it on for too long; 10-15 minutes is usually sufficient for most people.
Monitor your skin closely during application, and if you notice any redness or discomfort, remove it immediately.
Safety
Safety precautions
While mustard plasters can be beneficial, they are not for everyone.
People with sensitive skin or certain medical conditions should consult a healthcare professional before using this remedy.
Never apply directly on broken skin or open wounds, as it can cause irritation or burns.
Children may also be more sensitive, so extra caution is advised when using this method on them.
Alternatives
Alternative uses and benefits
Apart from relieving cold symptoms, mustard plasters are also believed to improve blood circulation and relax muscles when applied on other parts of the body, such as the back or shoulders.
However, these benefits are largely anecdotal and not scientifically proven.
If you are considering using mustard plasters for purposes other than treating colds, proceed with caution, and consult a healthcare professional if needed.