Sun exposure cannot cure everything: Here's why

For ages, we've been told that sun exposure can cure a number of ailments. From boosting mood to treating skin conditions, the sun has been credited for a number of health benefits. However, the truth is, while sunlight is important for the body, it isn't a cure-all. This article delves into the myth of sun exposure as a universal remedy and highlights its real effects on health.

#1 Vitamin D synthesis explained Sunlight is important for synthesizing vitamin D in the skin. Vitamin D is important for bone health and immune function. However, relying solely on sun exposure to meet vitamin D needs may not be enough. Factors such as geographic location, skin type, and time spent outdoors affect vitamin D production. It's important to get this nutrient from dietary sources or supplements if necessary.

#2 Skin health misconceptions While some believe sun exposure can clear up acne or other skin conditions, this isn't entirely true. Though sunlight may temporarily improve certain skin issues by drying them out, overexposure can lead to long-term damage like premature aging and increased risk of skin cancer. Dermatologists recommend using proper skincare routines instead of relying on the sun for treatment.

#3 Mood enhancement limits Sunlight has been associated with mood enhancement due to its role in boosting serotonin levels. However, the effect is limited and varies from person to person. Overreliance on sunlight for mood improvement without considering other factors like mental health support or lifestyle changes may not yield significant results.