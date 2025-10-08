Where to find the best food in Serbia: A list

Serbia has a rich culinary heritage that is a blend of Mediterranean, Hungarian, Turkish, and Austrian influences. The Serbian cuisine is known for its hearty meals and unique flavors. If you are a food lover, exploring the local markets and eateries can be an exciting experience. Here are some must-visit places in Serbia that offer authentic culinary experiences to those looking to indulge in the country's diverse food culture.

#1 Belgrade's Kalenic Market Kalenic Market in Belgrade is one of the largest and oldest green markets in the city. It offers a wide range of fresh produce, from fruits and vegetables to dairy products and spices. The market is a great place to experience local life and taste seasonal delicacies. Bargaining is common here, so be ready to haggle a little while shopping for your favorite ingredients or snacks.

#2 Novi Sad's Petrovaradin Fortress Perched on the banks of the Danube River, Petrovaradin Fortress in Novi Sad is not just a historical site but also a culinary hotspot. The fortress houses several cafes and restaurants that serve traditional Serbian dishes with stunning views of the river below. You can try local specialties such as sarma (cabbage rolls) or ajvar (pepper spread) while soaking in panoramic vistas.

#3 Nis's Cair Park area Nis boasts a vibrant culinary scene, especially in the Cair Park area. This place is dotted with numerous restaurants serving authentic Serbian cuisine at reasonable prices. You can enjoy grilled dishes like pljeskavica (a spiced patty) or cevapi (small sausages) along with fresh salads made from locally sourced ingredients. The lively atmosphere makes it an ideal spot for enjoying leisurely meals.