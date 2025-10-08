Hair updos: Styling tips you'll love

Classic updos are timeless hairstyles that can elevate any look, be it for a wedding or a formal event. These styles are all about elegance and sophistication, making them a go-to choice for many. Be it an intricate bun or a simple chignon, classic updos can be customized to suit different hair types and lengths. With the right techniques and tools, you can master these styles at home.

#1 The timeless bun The timeless bun is a go-to classic updo that never goes out of style. It is ideal for keeping hair off the neck and shoulders, making it perfect for warm weather or formal occasions. To create this look, gather your hair into a high or low ponytail and twist it around its base. Secure with bobby pins or an elastic band. This versatile style can be dressed up with accessories like hairpins or ribbons.

#2 Elegant chignon techniques Chignons are another elegant option for those seeking a sophisticated updo. This style is achieved by twisting the hair into a low bun at the nape of the neck. For added volume and texture, you can tease your hair before styling it into a chignon. Secure with pins and finish off with hairspray to keep everything in place throughout the event.

#3 Braided updo variations Braided updos add an element of intricacy to classic hairstyles. From French braids to Dutch braids, there are many variations that can be incorporated into an updo. Start by braiding sections of your hair before pinning them up in an elegant arrangement on your head. Braids not only add visual interest but also help keep your hairstyle secure all day long.