Nadia Nakai's bold Afrocentric street glam

By Simran Jeet 09:00 pm Nov 27, 202409:00 pm

What's the story Nadia Nakai is not only a powerhouse in African music but also a fashion icon with her signature Afrocentric street glam style. Her look combines traditional African influences with modern streetwear, resulting in a daring and unforgettable aesthetic. This article provides a guide for fans who want to emulate Nadia Nakai's fashion and create their own Afrocentric street glam outfits.

Prints

Embrace vibrant prints and patterns

Nadia frequently includes colorful prints and patterns in her outfits, reflecting the Afrocentric fashion's signature aesthetic. To recreate this look, begin by adding pieces with vibrant African prints or patterns. Opt for statement items like ankara print dresses or kente cloth skirts. Pairing these prints with solid, neutral pieces can create balance and make the look more approachable for daily wear.

Accessories

Incorporate traditional accessories

Even if you skip jewelry, plenty of other accessories can amp up your Afrocentric street glam look a la Nadia Nakai. Think vibrant headwraps or turbans in richly patterned fabrics. These are a stylish nod to African roots, adding color and texture to any outfit. Plus, woven bags or clutches crafted from traditional materials can pull your look together.

Footwear

Opt for bold footwear choices

Shoes are the secret sauce in Nadia Nakai's wardrobe, always bringing a surprise element to her outfits. Want to channel her fierce style? Go for electric-hued kicks or chunky boots that shout, "I'm here, and I'm fabulous!" Not only do these picks echo the streetwear vibe she loves, but they also keep things comfy and practical.

Layering

Play with layering techniques

The key to nailing that perfect blend of traditional African vibes and modern fashion trends lies in the art of layering. Begin by layering lighter pieces such as mesh tops over bralettes or bodysuits for a contemporary twist. Then, throw on an ankara print jacket or vest to infuse that Afrocentric energy into your ensemble. This approach offers flexibility in styling and adjusting to varying weather conditions.

Silhouettes

Experiment with modern silhouettes

Nadia Nakai's fashion sense goes beyond bold patterns; she experiments with unconventional shapes that challenge standards while paying homage to African roots. Add a twist with asymmetrical skirts, oversized blazers, or high-waisted pants. Pair them with conventional pieces for a distinctive Afrocentric street glam fusion, bridging the past and present.