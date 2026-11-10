Nauli Kriya: The yoga practice that works your core muscles
What's the story
Nauli Kriya is an ancient yogic practice that focuses on strengthening the core muscles through a series of controlled abdominal movements. Part of Hatha Yoga, this technique is said to improve digestion, increase energy levels, and promote mental clarity. By mastering Nauli Kriya, practitioners can achieve better posture and enhanced physical stability. The practice requires dedication and precise execution to reap its benefits effectively.
Basics
Understanding Nauli Kriya basics
Nauli Kriya involves isolating and contracting the abdominal muscles rhythmically.
The practice is performed on an empty stomach, usually in the morning.
It requires deep breathing and concentration to execute the movements correctly.
Beginners should start with basic abdominal exercises before attempting Nauli Kriya to build strength and flexibility gradually.
Benefits
Benefits of Nauli Kriya practice
Regular practice of Nauli Kriya offers several benefits beyond core strength.
It aids in detoxification by stimulating the internal organs and enhancing circulation.
The rhythmic motion can also help balance the digestive system, reducing bloating and constipation.
Additionally, Nauli Kriya may boost metabolism and contribute to weight management when combined with a balanced diet.
Techniques
Techniques for effective execution
To perform Nauli Kriya effectively, start by standing or sitting comfortably with a straight spine.
Inhale deeply through your nose, then exhale forcefully through your mouth while contracting your abdominal muscles inward towards the spine.
Hold this contraction briefly before releasing it slowly as you inhale again.
Repeat this cycle multiple times while maintaining focus on breath control.
Tips
Tips for beginners starting out
Beginners should start slowly by practicing under the guidance of an experienced instructor, if possible.
Start with basic breathing exercises to build confidence before progressing to more advanced techniques like Nauli Kriya itself.
Consistency is key; practice regularly, but listen to your body to avoid strain or injury.