India's charming toy trains you can't miss

India's toy trains present a unique way to discover the country's diverse landscape. These narrow-gauge railways, often winding through the most picturesque hills and valleys, promise an unforgettable travel experience. From the lush greenery of the Nilgiris to the majestic views of the Himalayas, these trains introduce you to India's natural beauty in a different way. They're not just modes of transport, but also historical treasures that reflect India's rich railway heritage.

#1 Darjeeling Himalayan Railway: A UNESCO gem The Darjeeling Himalayan Railway, popularly known as the "Toy Train," is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. It plies between New Jalpaiguri and Darjeeling, a distance of approximately 88 kilometers. The train ride provides stunning views of tea gardens and snow-capped peaks. The train's route features several loops and zigzags to overcome steep gradients, making it an engineering marvel.

#2 Nilgiri Mountain Railway: A scenic ride The 46-kilometer-long Nilgiri Mountain Railway connects Mettupalayam and Udhagamandalam (popularly known as Ooty) in Tamil Nadu. The picturesque journey takes the passengers through the core of dense forests and vast tea plantations. Travelers are offered stunning views through several tunnels and bridges, of the verdant beauty of the Western Ghats. This route is a true testimony of the beauty and engineering of the region.

#3 Kalka-Shimla Railway: A journey through time The Kalka-Shimla Railway is famed for its stunning views as it climbs from Kalka to Shimla over 96 kilometers. The route has over 100 tunnels and several bridges, which are awe-inspiring feats of engineering from the colonial era. The train ride provides breathtaking views of pine-covered hillsides and charming villages along the way.