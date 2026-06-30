Designate certain areas in your home as tech-free zones

How to do a digital detox without stress

By Vinita Jain 12:52 pm Jun 30, 202612:52 pm

What's the story

In today's digital age, constant connectivity is a part of our daily lives. However, taking a break from screens can do wonders for your mental well-being. A digital detox means reducing screen time to focus on other activities and interactions. For beginners, it is important to start small and gradually increase the duration of breaks. Here are some practical tips to help you ease into a digital detox.