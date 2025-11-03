Kickstart your day with these simple meditation exercises

Mornings can be the best time to set a positive tone for the rest of the day. For beginners, simple meditation exercises can be a great way to start the day with mindfulness and focus. These exercises are easy to do and need little time, making them ideal for anyone looking to add meditation to their morning routine. Here are five beginner-friendly meditation exercises you can do in the morning.

Breathing focus Focused breathing exercise Focused breathing is one of the simplest forms of meditation. Sit comfortably with your back straight and close your eyes. Inhale deeply through your nose, hold for a few seconds, and exhale slowly through your mouth. Repeat this process for five minutes, concentrating solely on your breath. This exercise helps calm the mind and enhances concentration.

Body awareness Body scan meditation Body scan meditation is about paying attention to different parts of your body from head to toe. Lie down or sit comfortably and close your eyes. Start by focusing on your head, then move downwards, paying attention to any sensations or tension in each area. This practice promotes relaxation and helps you become more aware of physical sensations.

Kindness practice Loving-kindness meditation Loving-kindness meditation is about cultivating feelings of compassion towards yourself and others. Sit comfortably with your eyes closed and silently repeat phrases like "May I be happy," or "May I be healthy." After a few minutes, extend these wishes towards loved ones, acquaintances, and even people you find challenging.

Visualization technique Guided imagery exercise Guided imagery is a visualization technique where you imagine peaceful scenes or scenarios that promote relaxation. Find a quiet place where you won't be disturbed, close your eyes, and visualize calming images like a beach or forest while focusing on the details such as sounds, smells, and textures of these places.