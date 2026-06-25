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5 beginner-friendly habits for a more mindful life

By Vinita Jain 01:13 pm Jun 25, 202601:13 pm

What's the story

Mindfulness is all about being present and aware of your surroundings, thoughts, and feelings. For beginners, mindful habits can help improve focus, reduce stress, and improve overall well-being. These simple practices can be added to your daily routine without much effort or time. By concentrating on the present moment, you can develop a greater sense of calm and clarity in your life. Here are five mindful habits perfect for beginners.