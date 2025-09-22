New to skincare? Let's get you started

Starting a skincare routine can be daunting, but it doesn't have to be complicated. For beginners, the key is to keep things simple and effective. A basic skincare routine can help you maintain healthy skin without overwhelming you with products or steps. By focusing on essential practices, you can achieve a radiant complexion with minimal effort. Here are some practical tips to get you started on your skincare journey.

Tip 1 Understand your skin type Knowing your skin type is the first step in creating an effective skincare routine. Skin types are generally classified as oily, dry, combination, and sensitive. Each type has its own needs and reacts differently to products. Knowing your skin type helps you choose the right cleansers, moisturizers, and treatments that suit your skin's requirements.

Tip 2 Start with cleansing Cleansing is the most important step in any skincare routine. It removes dirt, oil, and impurities that build up on the skin throughout the day. For beginners, a gentle cleanser that suits your skin type is ideal. Cleansing twice a day—once in the morning and once at night—keeps pores clear and prevents breakouts.

Tip 3 Moisturize daily Moisturizing is key to keeping your skin hydrated and healthy. Even if you have oily skin, skipping moisturizer can lead to more oil production as your body tries to compensate for the lack of moisture. Pick a lightweight moisturizer that suits your skin type and apply it every day after cleansing.

Tip 4 Don't skip sunscreen Sunscreen is a must to protect your skin from harmful UV rays that can cause premature aging and increase the risk of skin cancer. Use a broad-spectrum sunscreen with at least SPF 30 every day, even when it's cloudy outside or during winter months when UV exposure may be lower.