Infusing water with fruits like lemon, cucumber, or berries can make it tastier

Drink more water with these simple tips

By Vinita Jain 02:11 pm Jul 02, 202602:11 pm

What's the story

Staying hydrated is key to a healthy lifestyle, but it can be a little difficult for beginners. With so many options and advice, figuring out how to stay hydrated can be a little tricky. But with a few easy hacks, you can make sure you're drinking enough water every day. Here are five practical ways to boost your hydration levels without any fuss.