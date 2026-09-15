New Zealand's stunning coastal towns: A list
What's the story
New Zealand's coastal towns are perfect for those who want to escape the hustle and bustle of city life. These towns offer a mix of stunning natural beauty, rich culture, and a laid-back lifestyle that can help you unwind and recharge. From pristine beaches to lush greenery, these destinations have it all. Here is a look at some of the best coastal towns in New Zealand for a peaceful getaway.
Raglan
Explore the beauty of Raglan
Raglan is famous for its black sand beaches and surf culture. The town has a relaxed vibe, making it perfect for those looking to unwind.
You can explore the nearby Mount Karioi or take a walk along the coastal walkways.
Raglan also has a vibrant arts scene, with galleries and local markets showcasing New Zealand's creativity.
Akaroa
Discover the charm of Akaroa
Nestled in a picturesque harbor, Akaroa is a quaint French-inspired town. The town is famous for its colonial architecture and stunning views.
You can take a boat tour to see dolphins or just stroll through the quaint streets, lined with boutiques and cafes.
Akaroa's unique history and scenic beauty make it an ideal place for a peaceful retreat.
Ohope Beach
Experience tranquility in Ohope Beach
Ohope Beach is all about golden sands and calm waters, making it an ideal spot for relaxation.
The beach is perfect for swimming, kayaking, and just soaking up the sun on the shore.
The nearby Ohope Scenic Reserve offers walking tracks through native bushland, giving you a chance to connect with nature away from the crowds.
Whangamata
Enjoy serenity at Whangamata
Whangamata is a small town with some of New Zealand's most beautiful beaches.
The town is famous for its laid-back lifestyle and outdoor activities, such as fishing, hiking, and just lounging on the beach.
The nearby Wentworth Valley provides scenic walks through lush forests, making it an ideal place for those looking for peace in nature's lap.