Love scenic drives? Head to New Zealand's South Island

New Zealand 's South Island is famous for its breathtaking landscapes and scenic drives. The drives take you through some of the most beautiful natural wonders, from mountains to lakes, and everything in between. Whether you're an adventure junkie or a nature lover, these roads promise an unforgettable experience. Here are some of the most scenic drives on the South Island that will leave you awestruck.

#1 The stunning drive to Milford Sound The drive to Milford Sound is one of the most popular routes in New Zealand. Starting from Te Anau, this road takes you through Fiordland National Park, where you can see lush forests and towering mountains. The highlight of this drive is the Homer Tunnel, which opens up to stunning views of the sound itself. Be prepared for unpredictable weather, and allow plenty of time for stops along the way.

#2 Exploring Arthur's Pass National Park Arthur's Pass National Park provides a mesmerizing journey through New Zealand's Southern Alps. The drive from Christchurch to Greymouth takes you through this park, where you can see dramatic landscapes and diverse wildlife. The road has several lookout points where you can stop to take in panoramic views of snow-capped peaks and deep valleys. This route is especially beautiful during winter when everything is covered in snow.

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#3 Coastal views on State Highway 1 State Highway 1 also offers stunning coastal views as it runs along the eastern coast of South Island. From Kaikoura to Christchurch, this stretch of highway treats you to views of rugged cliffs meeting the ocean. Kaikoura is famous for whale watching, so you can take a break from driving to enjoy some marine life spotting before continuing your journey southward.

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