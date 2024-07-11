In short Simplifying... In short A recent study suggests that night owls might have superior cognitive abilities, with optimal sleep duration playing a crucial role in brain function.

However, experts advise caution in interpreting these results, as the study didn't consider factors like education level or test timing.

The research also highlighted the influence of lifestyle choices and health conditions on cognitive performance, emphasizing the need for a comprehensive approach to assessing brain health.

Night owls may have superior cognitive abilities, study suggests

By Simran Jeet 02:33 pm Jul 11, 202402:33 pm

What's the story A recent study led by Imperial College London suggests that individuals who stay up late, known as night owls, may exhibit superior cognitive function compared to early risers. The research analyzed data from over 26,000 participants in the UK Biobank study who completed intelligence, reasoning, reaction time, and memory tests. The findings revealed that late-night sleepers and those classified as "intermediate" demonstrated superior brain performance.

Creativity connection

Creativity linked to late-night sleep patterns

The study also found a strong association between creative individuals and late-night sleep patterns. Notable night owls include artists, authors, and musicians such as Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec, James Joyce, Kanye West, and Lady Gaga. However, the research emphasized the importance of sleep duration for optimal brain function. Dr. Raha West, lead author of the study, stated that understanding and working with one's natural sleep tendencies is essential for maintaining brain health.

Sleep management

Optimal sleep duration crucial for brain function

The study underscored the significance of sleep duration, with participants who slept between seven and nine hours each night performing best in cognitive tests. Prof Daqing Ma, co-leader of the study, stated that sleep duration has a direct effect on brain function and that proactively managing sleep patterns is really important for boosting and safeguarding brain function.

Expert opinions

Experts urge caution in interpreting study results

While the study's findings are intriguing, experts have urged caution in their interpretation. Jacqui Hanley from Alzheimer's Research UK stated that without a detailed picture of what is going on in the brain, it's unclear whether being a "morning" or "evening" person affects memory and thinking. Jessica Chelekis, a sleep expert at Brunel University London, also noted that the study did not account for education attainment or the time of day cognitive tests were conducted.

Lifestyle factors

Factors influencing cognitive performance

The analysis took into account various health and lifestyle factors, including age, gender, smoking, alcohol consumption, and chronic diseases like heart disease and diabetes. Generally, younger individuals and those without chronic conditions scored higher in cognitive tests. Better cognitive performance was also linked to healthier lifestyle choices. This underscores the importance of considering these factors when assessing cognitive abilities and overall health outcomes.