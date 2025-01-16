Got a Norfolk Terrier? Here are its winter care tips
Winter is coming, and that means Norfolk Terrier owners need to gear up to keep their fuzzy buddies warm and healthy.
While this breed is known for its toughness and spunky attitude, winter demands some special care.
From switching up grooming routines to adjusting their diets, we've got you covered with all the winter care tips for your Norfolk Terrier.
Grooming
Adjusting grooming routines
Winter weather can be tough on your Norfolk Terrier's coat and skin. You'll need to adjust your grooming routine to keep them comfortable and prevent dryness and matting.
Consider bathing them less frequently to preserve the natural oils in their fur. These oils act as a natural insulator against the cold.
Regular brushing is also crucial during winter to remove dead hair and spread oils evenly throughout their coat.
Feeding
Dietary considerations for cold weather
The chilly winter might call for a modest bump in your Norfolk Terrier's caloric intake, particularly if they're fond of outdoor activities.
Feeding them high-quality dog food with plenty of proteins and fats will keep their energy up and promote a healthy coat.
Just make sure to keep a close eye on their weight to avoid obesity.
Clothing
Keeping warm on walks
Norfolk Terriers are small dogs with a robust but short coat that may not always provide enough warmth during winter walks.
Investing in a waterproof and breathable dog jacket can ensure they stay warm without overheating or experiencing discomfort.
Make sure the jacket fits snugly, allows for easy movement, and protects them from the elements.
Exercise
Indoor exercise alternatives
When it's super cold outside, you might not be able to (or want to) take your Norfolk Terrier out for exercise.
Indoor play sessions can help keep them physically active and mentally stimulated.
Interactive toys, like puzzle feeders or tug-of-war ropes, are great for indoor play that also strengthens your bond with your pet.
Healthcare
Health checks and precautions
Winter poses particular health concerns for Norfolk Terriers, such as dry skin and a heightened potential for arthritis flare-ups in senior dogs.
Regular vet visits ensure early detection of problems.
Plus, maintaining a humidified environment at home helps combat dry skin, and offering soft bedding comforts joints irritated by the cold.