Exploring Norway? Don't miss these scenic routes

With its stunning landscapes and rich history, Norway is the perfect place for a walking adventure. From coastal trails to mountain paths, the country offers a variety of routes for those looking to explore its natural beauty on foot. Whether you are a seasoned hiker or just looking for a leisurely stroll, Norway's walking routes have something for everyone. Here are some of the most beautiful walking routes across Norway.

Romsdalseggen Explore the Romsdalseggen Ridge Romsdalseggen Ridge is famous for its breathtaking views over the Romsdal Valley and surrounding peaks. The hike is around 10 kilometers long and takes about five to seven hours to complete. Hikers can enjoy panoramic views of fjords, waterfalls, and quaint villages from this ridge. The trail is moderately difficult but worth every effort for the views it offers.

Besseggen Discover the Besseggen Ridge The Besseggen Ridge is one of Norway's most famous hikes, thanks to its stunning views of two glacial lakes- Gjende and Bessvatnet. The 14-kilometer-long trail takes around six to eight hours to complete. It offers challenging terrain with steep ascents and descents but rewards hikers with awe-inspiring vistas of emerald green waters contrasted against rugged mountains.

Aurlandsdalen Stroll through Aurlandsdalen Valley Often referred to as Norway's Grand Canyon, Aurlandsdalen Valley is a paradise for those who love walking in nature. This 20-kilometer-long trail takes you through lush valleys, cascading waterfalls, and towering cliffs. The hike takes around eight to 10 hours, depending on your pace, and is relatively easy, making it perfect for families and casual walkers.

Preikestolen Experience Preikestolen (Pulpit Rock) Preikestolen, or Pulpit Rock, is a famous cliff that rises over 600 meters above Lysefjord in southwestern Norway. The hike to this iconic spot is about eight kilometers long and takes about four to five hours round trip. Though the trail is moderately difficult with some steep sections, the breathtaking views from the top make it all worth it.