For your next scenic train ride, choose Norway

Norway is famous for its stunning landscapes and unique train journeys, which give travelers a chance to explore the country's natural beauty. The train rides are a perfect combination of comfort and breathtaking views, making them an unmissable part of any Norwegian adventure. From mountains to fjords, these journeys give you a peek into Norway's diverse geography. Here are some of the most unforgettable train rides in Norway.

#1 Oslo to Bergen: A scenic adventure The Oslo to Bergen train ride is one of Norway's most famous journeys. Spanning over 480 kilometers, this ride takes you through some of the most beautiful landscapes in the country. The ride crosses the Hardangervidda plateau, one of Europe's largest mountain plateaus. Passengers can enjoy views of snow-capped mountains, deep valleys, and picturesque lakes. The journey takes around seven hours and offers panoramic windows for unobstructed views.

#2 Flamsbana: A journey through fjords The Flamsbana railway is a short but spectacular journey from Flam to Myrdal. This 20-kilometer stretch descends from high mountains to the fjords below. The train passes through 20 tunnels and offers stunning views of waterfalls and lush, green valleys. It takes about two hours to cover the distance, but every minute is worth it as you witness Norway's natural beauty unfold before your eyes.

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#3 Arctic Circle Train: Kiruna to Narvik The Arctic Circle Train from Kiruna in Sweden to Narvik in Norway offers an adventurous ride across the Arctic region. Spanning over 200 kilometers, this journey takes you through snow-covered landscapes and frozen lakes during winter months, when daylight hours are limited due to polar nights. In summer months, long days provide ample sunlight as travelers witness *midnight sun* phenomena along their route.

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