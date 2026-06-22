Nova Scotia's stunning coastal trails: A list
What's the story
Nova Scotia's coastal trails are a hiker's paradise, offering stunning views and unique experiences. From rugged cliffs to serene beaches, these trails promise a glimpse into the region's natural beauty. Whether you are an experienced hiker or a casual walker, there is something for everyone. This article will take you through some of the best coastal trails in Nova Scotia, highlighting what makes each one special.
#1
Cape Chignecto Coastal Trail
Cape Chignecto Coastal Trail is famous for its dramatic landscapes and challenging terrain. Spanning over 50 kilometers, this trail takes you through dense forests and along cliffs overlooking the Bay of Fundy. Hikers can expect to see diverse wildlife and plant species as they traverse this rugged path. The trail is best suited for experienced hikers due to its difficulty level and remote location.
#2
Cabot Trail: Skyline Route
The Cabot Trail's Skyline Route is famous for its panoramic views of the Gulf of St. Lawrence. This section of the trail is easily accessible and perfect for all fitness levels. Hikers can enjoy leisurely walks while taking in breathtaking vistas from various lookout points along the way. The trail also offers opportunities to spot local wildlife, such as deer and birds.
#3
Kejimkujik Seaside: Point Park Trail
Kejimkujik Seaside's Point Park Trail is a short but rewarding hike that offers stunning views of sandy beaches and tidal pools. Ideal for families or those looking for a more relaxed hike, this trail provides an opportunity to explore coastal ecosystems up close. Visitors can enjoy birdwatching, or simply relax on the beach after their walk.
#4
Blomidon Provincial Park: Cape Blomidon Trail
Cape Blomidon Trail in Blomidon Provincial Park offers stunning views over Minas Basin from high cliffs. This moderate-level hike is perfect for those looking to combine exercise with scenic beauty, without extreme challenges. Along the way, hikers may encounter various plant species native to Nova Scotia's coastal regions.