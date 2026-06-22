Follow this guide

Nova Scotia's stunning coastal trails: A list

By Simran Jeet 02:48 pm Jun 22, 202602:48 pm

What's the story

Nova Scotia's coastal trails are a hiker's paradise, offering stunning views and unique experiences. From rugged cliffs to serene beaches, these trails promise a glimpse into the region's natural beauty. Whether you are an experienced hiker or a casual walker, there is something for everyone. This article will take you through some of the best coastal trails in Nova Scotia, highlighting what makes each one special.