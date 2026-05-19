5 delicious recipes using dates and nut butter

Nut butter and dates make a delicious combination, which can be used in several recipes. The natural sweetness of dates goes perfectly with the creamy texture of nut butter, making it a versatile ingredient for breakfast, snacks, and desserts. Here are five recipes that highlight this delightful pairing, giving you a taste of how these two ingredients can elevate your culinary creations.

Smoothie delight Creamy date smoothie A creamy date smoothie is an easy and nutritious way to start your day. Blend one banana, two tablespoons of almond butter, five pitted dates, and 1 cup of almond milk until smooth. This smoothie is packed with natural sugars for energy and healthy fats for satiety. You can add ice cubes if you prefer a chilled version.

Snack bars Nut butter date bars Nut butter date bars make for an excellent on-the-go snack. Mix one cup of oats, 1/2 cup of peanut butter, and 1/2 cup of chopped dates in a bowl. Press the mixture into a lined baking dish, and refrigerate until firm. Cut into bars and store in an airtight container for up to one week.

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Pancake treat Date-stuffed pancakes Date-stuffed pancakes make for a delicious breakfast option. Prepare pancake batter as per your choice, and fill each pancake with chopped dates before flipping them over in the pan. Serve hot with maple syrup or honey drizzled on top for added sweetness.

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Energy bites Nutty date energy balls Nutty date energy balls are perfect for a quick energy boost during the day. Blend half a cup each of walnuts, almonds, and pitted dates in a food processor until finely chopped. Roll the mixture into small balls, and refrigerate them for about 30 minutes before serving.