Why you must add makhana to your breakfast

With people becoming more health-conscious, makhana (aka fox nuts or lotus seeds) is quickly becoming the go-to healthy breakfast choice, particularly for diabetics. These puffed seeds are low on calories, high on the essential nutrients, making them the perfect choice for keeping your blood sugar levels in check. Here's how adding makhana to your breakfast can help you, without losing on taste or nutrition.

#1 Low glycemic index advantage Makhana has a low glycemic index, which means it releases glucose slowly into the bloodstream. This ensures sudden spikes in blood sugar levels are prevented, making it an ideal food for diabetics. Eating foods with a low glycemic index can help manage diabetes better by keeping energy levels steady throughout the day.

#2 Rich source of protein and fiber Makhana is loaded with protein and fiber, both of which are essential for diabetic wellness. Protein assists in muscle repair and growth while fiber supports digestion and keeps you feeling full. A protein and fiber-rich diet can tame those hunger pangs and keep your calorie consumption in check, thereby contributing to your weight management goals.

#3 Packed with antioxidants Antioxidants play an important role in protecting the body against oxidative stress caused by free radicals. Makhana is loaded with antioxidants such as flavonoids that help fight inflammation and boost overall health. Regular consumption of antioxidant-rich foods such as makhana can lead to improved metabolic health for diabetics.