Your 5-day itinerary to Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh is famous for its scenic beauty and tranquil landscapes, and it has many unexplored valleys which travelers have not been able to visit. This five-day itinerary will take you through some of these hidden gems, giving you a unique experience away from the regular tourist places. From lush greenery to peaceful riversides, each day will bring you a new adventure in the lap of nature.

#1 Day 1: Exploring Tirthan Valley Start your journey in Tirthan Valley, which is close to the Great Himalayan National Park. Famous for its untouched surroundings and crystal clear river, the valley is ideal for nature walks and bird watching. You can spend the day visiting nearby villages and conversing with warm locals who give you an insight into their traditional life. You can either opt for budget homestays or comfortable guesthouses.

#2 Day 2: Serene sojourn in Jibhi On the second day, make your way to Jibhi, a quaint village set in the middle of dense pine forests. The region is perfect for short treks to waterfalls and ancient places. Relish the calmness as you walk on trails lined with lush greenery. Local cafes dish out delicious vegetarian meals that are light on your pocket and stomach.

#3 Day 3: Adventure at Shoja Pass Shoja Pass presents mesmerizing views of snow-capped mountains and verdant valleys below. You can either indulge in activities like trekking or just sit back and relax while you soak in the panoramic views around you. The pass also makes for an excellent place for photography lovers to capture stunning landscapes.

#4 Day 4: Discovering Banjar Valley Celebrated for sprawling apple orchards and terraced fields, Banjar Valley is situated between hills dotted with traditional wooden houses. These houses are a perfect example of local architecture techniques, passed down generations. Here, visitors get a unique opportunity to learn sustainable farming practices from the farmers themselves. This not only adds to their travel experience but also provides an insightful journey into agriculture.