Make tasty oats dosa at home; we tell you how

If you're looking for a convenient and nutritious breakfast option, try oats dosa. Combining the health benefits of oats with the traditional taste of dosa, this dish is an ideal choice for busy mornings. With its quick preparation time and simple ingredients, oats dosa is perfect for those looking for a hassle-free start to their day. Here are some insights into making this delicious breakfast dish.

Ingredients Ingredients needed for oats dosa To prepare oats dosa, you will require rolled oats, rice flour, semolina (rava), yogurt, water, and salt. These are basic ingredients that are easily available in most kitchens. Together, they make an ideal meal that is high on fiber and nutrients. You can also add spices such as cumin seeds or chopped green chilies for a flavor boost.

Preparation Simple preparation steps Start by grinding the rolled oats into a fine powder in a blender or food processor. In a mixing bowl, mix the oat powder with rice flour and semolina. Gradually add yogurt and water to make a smooth batter with a pouring consistency. Season with salt as per your taste.

Cooking Cooking process explained Heat a non-stick pan on medium flame and lightly grease it with oil or ghee. Pour a ladleful of batter on the pan and spread it evenly in circular motions to make a thin layer. Once bubbles appear on the surface, flip to cook the other side till golden brown.