7 days in Odisha: The itinerary you've been looking for

Odisha , India's east coast state, is a treasure trove of ancient culture and history. This seven-day itinerary gives a glimpse into the rich traditions and heritage that define the region. From architectural marvels to vibrant arts, every day promises an exploration of Odisha's unique cultural landscape. Be it an avid history enthusiast or someone curious about India's diverse past, this journey through Odisha will provide valuable insights into its ancient roots.

Day 1 Explore the temples of Bhubaneswar Bhubaneswar, the "City of Temples," is dotted with some ancient structures that display exquisite Kalinga architecture. Start your trip by visiting the Lingaraj Temple and the Mukteshwar Temple. These are not just places of interest but also masterpieces of art and design. While exploring these places, you'll understand the intricate craftsmanship that prevailed in Odisha centuries ago.

Day 2 Discover Konark's Sun Temple On the second day, visit Konark to see the magnificence of the Sun Temple, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Famous for its awe-inspiring stone carvings showcasing different facets of life and mythology, the 13th-century temple is dedicated to Surya, the sun god. The temple is in the shape of a chariot. Visiting this spot gives an understanding of artistic and religious pursuits of the time.

Day 3 Experience Puri's cultural vibrance Puri combines spirituality with a cultural vibrance in its iconic temple and peppy beach scene. Spend your day wandering local markets rife with traditional crafts like Pattachitra paintings and applique work from nearby Pipili village. Speaking to local artisans gives you a first-hand experience of how age-old techniques are still flourishing in today's world.

Day 4 Visit Chilika Lake for natural beauty Asia's largest brackish water lagoon, Chilika Lake, is a treat for the eyes. But did you know it is also a paradise for birdwatching lovers? Migratory birds flock here every year from October to March. Enjoy boat rides around islands like Kalijai Island, soaking in the scenic beauty of this place in the calm of its surroundings. It is the ideal place to relax after days of visiting historical sites outside state limits.