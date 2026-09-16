Okra v/s bitter gourd: Which is more nutritious?
What's the story
Okra and bitter gourd are two vegetables often compared for their nutritional benefits. Both are popular in different cuisines and are known for their health benefits. While okra is known for its slimy texture, bitter gourd is known for its distinct bitter taste. Let's take a look at the nutritional profiles of these vegetables and see how they differ in terms of vitamins, minerals, and other nutrients.
#1
Vitamin content comparison
Okra is rich in vitamins A and C, which are essential for maintaining healthy skin and boosting the immune system. It also has vitamin K, which is important for blood clotting.
Bitter gourd, on the other hand, is an excellent source of vitamin C but has less vitamin A than okra.
Both vegetables contribute to daily vitamin intake, but focus on different vitamins.
#2
Mineral richness explored
When it comes to minerals, okra has a good amount of magnesium, calcium, and potassium. These minerals are important for bone health and regulating blood pressure.
Bitter gourd also has potassium but is more famous for its iron content, which helps in transporting oxygen in the body.
Choosing between these vegetables can depend on the mineral you want to prioritize.
#3
Fiber content analysis
Fiber is important for digestive health, and both okra and bitter gourd are fiber-rich options.
Okra has soluble fiber that helps in lowering cholesterol levels by binding to bile acids in the digestive system.
Bitter gourd has both soluble and insoluble fiber that promotes regular bowel movements and helps control blood sugar levels.
Tip 1
Caloric value insights
For those watching their calorie intake, both okra and bitter gourd make low-calorie additions to meals.
Okra has around 33 calories per 100 grams, while bitter gourd has about 17 calories per 100 grams.
This makes them ideal picks for anyone looking to maintain or lose weight without skimping on nutrition.