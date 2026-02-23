To know more about human nature, read these books

Oprah Winfrey 's book club has been a beacon for readers, introducing them to some of the most insightful classics. These books, which have stood the test of time, offer profound lessons and reflections on life. From exploring human nature to delving into societal issues, these classics give timeless wisdom that continues to resonate with readers today. Here are five classics recommended by Oprah that promise to enrich your reading experience with valuable life lessons.

#1 'To Kill a Mockingbird' by Harper Lee Harper Lee's To Kill a Mockingbird is a must-read for its exploration of racial injustice and moral growth. Set in the American South during the 1930s, it follows young Scout Finch as her father defends an innocent black man accused of raping a white woman. The novel teaches empathy, understanding, and standing up for what is right.

#2 'The Color Purple' by Alice Walker Alice Walker's The Color Purple dives deep into themes of female empowerment and resilience. Set in the early 20th-century American South, it narrates the story of Celie, an African American woman who overcomes oppression and finds her voice. The novel emphasizes the importance of sisterhood, self-discovery, and the power of love in overcoming adversity.

#3 'East of Eden' by John Steinbeck John Steinbeck's East of Eden is an epic tale that explores the complexities of human nature through two families in California's Salinas Valley. The novel delves into themes of good versus evil, free will versus destiny, and the struggle for identity. It offers profound insights into understanding ourselves and our choices.

#4 'Beloved' by Toni Morrison Toni Morrison's Beloved is a powerful exploration of memory, trauma, and healing in the aftermath of slavery. Set in post-Civil War Ohio, it follows Sethe, a former enslaved woman haunted by her past. The novel highlights the importance of confronting history to move forward, while celebrating the strength of community support.