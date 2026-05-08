These beautiful gardens in Oslo are truly worth visiting

Oslo, the capital of Norway , is famous for its vibrant culture and stunning architecture. But if you want to escape the hustle and bustle of the city, you can head to its secret gardens. These hidden gems offer a peaceful retreat for nature lovers and those looking for some quiet time. Each garden has its own unique charm, making them perfect for a leisurely stroll or a moment of reflection.

Ekebergparken The tranquil Ekebergparken Ekebergparken is a beautiful sculpture park and a historical place with stunning views of Oslo. The park has walking trails winding through lush greenery, and art installations from different artists. Visitors can enjoy panoramic views of the city while walking through the gardens. The combination of nature and art makes it a unique place to relax and explore.

Botanic Garden The enchanting botanic garden The Oslo Botanic Garden is home to thousands of plant species from all over the world. Spread over 17 hectares, it provides themed sections, such as the rock garden and herb garden. This makes it an ideal spot for plant enthusiasts to learn about different flora. The garden is also an oasis of peace, with its quiet paths and diverse plant life.

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St. Hanshaugen The serene St. Hanshaugen Park St. Hanshaugen Park is one of Oslo's oldest parks, famous for its rolling hills and beautiful views over the city. The park has walking paths, picnic areas, and even a fountain to cool off on warm days. Its central location makes it easily accessible while providing a peaceful escape from urban life.

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