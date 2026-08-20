Beautiful vintage hairstyles for outdoor weddings

Classic Hollywood waves are synonymous with elegance and sophistication.

This hairstyle is all about soft, cascading curls that frame the face beautifully.

Perfect for outdoor weddings, these waves can be achieved with a curling iron or hot rollers. Use a good hairspray to keep the curls intact in case of humidity or wind.

Pair this look with vintage-inspired accessories, like pearl hairpins or a jeweled headband, for added glamour.