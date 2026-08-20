Beautiful vintage hairstyles for outdoor weddings
What's the story
Outdoor weddings have a charm of their own, and picking the right hairstyle is important to look your best. Vintage hairstyles can add an elegant touch, complementing the natural beauty of outdoor settings. Be it a garden wedding or a beach ceremony, these timeless styles can be both practical and stylish. Here are some vintage hairstyle ideas that are perfect for outdoor weddings, ensuring you look stunning all day long.
Glamorous look
Classic Hollywood waves
Classic Hollywood waves are synonymous with elegance and sophistication.
This hairstyle is all about soft, cascading curls that frame the face beautifully.
Perfect for outdoor weddings, these waves can be achieved with a curling iron or hot rollers. Use a good hairspray to keep the curls intact in case of humidity or wind.
Pair this look with vintage-inspired accessories, like pearl hairpins or a jeweled headband, for added glamour.
Timeless elegance
Retro chignon
The retro chignon is a timeless hairstyle that oozes elegance and grace. Ideal for outdoor weddings, this low bun is easy to maintain and looks sophisticated.
To get this look, gather your hair into a low ponytail, twist it into a bun, and secure it with bobby pins.
You can also add some decorative combs or floral clips to personalize it according to your wedding theme.
Vintage charm
Victory rolls
Victory rolls bring back the charm of the 1940s with their signature voluminous curls rolled back from the forehead.
This hairstyle is ideal for brides who want to make a statement at their outdoor wedding.
Use a strong-hold gel or mousse to keep the rolls in place throughout the day.
Pair victory rolls with bold lipstick and vintage earrings for an authentic retro vibe.
Art Deco inspiration
Finger waves
Finger waves, inspired by the Art Deco era, are a classic choice for vintage-loving brides.
This intricate style gives a smooth, wavy texture, adding a touch of sophistication to any outdoor setting.
Though finger waves require some practice, they can be easily mastered with patience and the right tools.
Once styled, they stay put, ensuring your hair looks flawless throughout your special day.
Natural beauty
Bohemian braids
Bohemian braids are perfect for brides looking for a more laid-back, yet vintage-inspired look.
These braids can be done in various styles, from fishtail to crown braids, depending on your hair length and thickness.
They look beautiful in natural light, making them perfect for garden or beach weddings.
Add some small flowers or greenery woven into the braids to tie in with nature around you.