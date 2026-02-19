Forget Toronto and Vancouver! Explore these Canadian gems instead

Canada is home to some of the most iconic cities, but some of them are often crowded and expensive. If you want to escape the hustle and bustle of popular destinations like Toronto or Vancouver, here are some underrated Canadian cities that promise unique experiences without the crowd. These hidden gems boast of rich culture, stunning landscapes, and a welcoming community. Let's find out!

St. John's Explore the charm of St. John's St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador's capital city, is famous for its colorful row houses and dramatic coastal views. The city has a rich history, which can be explored at several museums and historic sites. Visitors can enjoy the lively arts scene and take part in outdoor activities like hiking along the rugged trails of Signal Hill. St. John's offers a unique blend of culture and natural beauty.

Fredericton Discover the beauty of Fredericton Fredericton, New Brunswick's capital city, is known for its vibrant arts scene and beautiful riverfront. The city hosts several festivals throughout the year, celebrating music, culture, and history. Visitors can explore the historic Garrison District or take a leisurely walk along the scenic trails of Odell Park. Fredericton's mix of modern amenities and historical charm makes it an ideal destination for those seeking something different.

Saskatoon Experience life in Saskatoon Saskatoon is located on the banks of the South Saskatchewan River in Saskatchewan. Dubbed as "Paris of the Prairies" for its beautiful riverbank views, the city has a thriving arts community with galleries and theaters. The Wanuskewin Heritage Park is a must-visit for those interested in Indigenous culture. Saskatoon's friendly atmosphere makes it a perfect place for families and solo travelers alike.

Kelowna Unwind in Kelowna's vineyards Kelowna, located in British Columbia's Okanagan Valley, is famous for its vineyards and stunning lake views. The city offers tours that let you sample some of Canada's finest while enjoying panoramic views over Lake Okanagan. For those who love outdoor activities, there are hiking trails around Knox Mountain Park or water sports on the lake itself.