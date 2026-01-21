You can skip these coastal cities in Australia

Australia 's coastline is dotted with many cities that are often touted as must-visit destinations. However, not all of them live up to the hype. Some cities may not offer the unique experiences or attractions that travelers expect, making them less appealing than other lesser-known spots along the coast. Here's a look at some of these overrated coastal cities and what they lack.

#1 Surfers Paradise: More hype than waves Surfers Paradise is famous for its beaches and nightlife, but it has become a victim of its own popularity. The city is usually crowded with tourists, making it hard to enjoy a relaxing beach experience. The high prices of accommodation and dining further add to the woes of visitors. While the area has some attractions, it may not be worth it for those looking for a more authentic Australian coastal experience.

#2 Bondi Beach: Crowded and commercialized Bondi Beach in Sydney is one of Australia's most iconic beaches, but it has become extremely commercialized. The area is often packed with tourists, leaving little room to enjoy the sun or surf peacefully. The surrounding shops and cafes tend to be pricey, catering mostly to tourists rather than locals. While Bondi has its charm, travelers seeking tranquility might find better options elsewhere.

#3 Cairns: Gateway without adventure Cairns is often marketed as a gateway to the Great Barrier Reef and other natural wonders, but many find it lacking in adventure within the city itself. The city offers limited activities beyond tours to nearby attractions, which can be pricey and require advanced planning. For those hoping for more than just a base camp, Cairns may feel restrictive compared to other Australian destinations.

