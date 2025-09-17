Overrated destinations in Greece to avoid

Greece is a much-loved travel destination, thanks to its rich history, breathtaking landscapes, and vibrant culture. But, some places have become too crowded and may not even be worth all the hype. Here's a look at some of these overrated destinations, and what you could do instead to get a more authentic taste of Greece. By discovering hidden gems, you can enjoy Greece's beauty sans crowds or inflated prices.

#1 Skip Santorini's crowds While Santorini is known for its sunsets and white-washed buildings, it is also overwhelmingly crowded during the peak season. Instead of jostling with tourists in Oia, visit the island of Naxos. The island offers stunning beaches, quaint villages, and ancient ruins, minus the throngs. The island's local cuisine is also a highlight, giving you a chance to savor traditional Greek dishes in a relaxed setting.

#2 Avoid Mykonos' high prices Famous for its nightlife, Mykonos also comes with steep prices. Paros is a budget-friendly alternative with its beautiful beaches and the bustling town of Naoussa, offering vibrant nightlife without the hefty price tag. It's where you can visit historical sites and quiet beaches, and have a great time without breaking your bank.

#3 Athens beyond Acropolis While the Acropolis is a must-see when in Athens, it tends to be overrun with tourists wanting to catch a glimpse of this ancient marvel. To see Athens beyond the Acropolis, head to locals' favorite neighborhoods of Plaka or Monastiraki where you will find local markets and street art. These places give you a taste of modern Greek life, while also showcasing history through their architecture and museums.