Your ultimate Dutch itinerary (you'll be saying 'dank je' later)

﻿The Netherlands is famous for its vibrant cities and picturesque landscapes, drawing millions of tourists every year. However, some destinations may not live up to the hype. Here are some overrated places in the Netherlands that you may want to skip, or at least reconsider your visit. These spots may be overcrowded or expensive, leaving you with less than ideal experiences.

#1 Amsterdam's crowded canals While Amsterdam's canals are iconic, they can get extremely crowded during peak tourist seasons. The narrow waterways are often packed with boats and tourists, making it difficult to enjoy a peaceful stroll along the banks. Instead of spending time in crowded areas, you could explore quieter neighborhoods or lesser-known canals for a more authentic experience of the city.

#2 Keukenhof Gardens' high entry fees Keukenhof Gardens is famous for its stunning tulip displays, but the high entry fees can be a deterrent for many visitors. The garden charges around €20 per person during peak season, which can add up quickly for families or larger groups. If you're looking for more budget-friendly options, consider visiting local flower markets or exploring nearby fields outside of the main tourist spots.

#3 Zaanse Schans' commercialized experience Zaanse Schans is often touted as a must-visit destination to experience traditional Dutch windmills and crafts. However, many find it overly commercialized, with souvenir shops and tourist traps dominating the area. For those seeking genuine cultural experiences without the hustle of large crowds, exploring smaller villages or lesser-known windmill sites might be more rewarding.

#4 Giethoorn's tourist congestion Giethoorn is famous for its picturesque canals and the absence of roads in its center, making it a fairy-tale destination. However, the village is often overcrowded with tourists during peak seasons, leading to congestion in its narrow paths and canals. If you want to avoid the crowds but still enjoy similar scenery, consider visiting other quaint villages with waterways in the Netherlands.