Planning a hill station vacay? Skip these overrated ones

India's hill stations are famous for their scenic beauty and pleasant weather, but not all of them live up to the hype. Some destinations are often crowded and expensive, while others may not offer the unique experiences they promise. Here's a look at some of the most overrated hill stations in India, and why they may not be worth your time and money.

#1 Shimla: More crowd than charm Shimla is one of the most popular hill stations in India, but it is also one of the most crowded. The Mall Road is always packed with tourists, making it hard to enjoy a leisurely stroll. The prices of hotels and food are also on the higher side due to the high demand. While Shimla has historical sites, its charm is mostly lost in the crowd.

#2 Manali: Adventure or chaos? Manali is also famous for adventure sports and stunning views, but it can get chaotic during peak seasons. The traffic jams on the roads leading to Manali can be frustrating, and accommodation prices soar during the tourist season. While Solang Valley and Rohtang Pass are popular attractions, they too can get extremely crowded, leaving little room for peace or solitude.

#3 Darjeeling: Tea gardens overshadowed by tourists Though Darjeeling is famous for its tea gardens and panoramic views of the Himalayas, it suffers from over-tourism. The town is always buzzing with tourists, and local businesses have increased prices to deal with the demand. The toy train ride is a major attraction but can be disappointing, as it often gets delayed or canceled due to weather conditions.

#4 Ooty: Scenic but commercialized Ooty is famous for its botanical gardens and pleasant climate, but it has become too commercialized over the years. The once peaceful hill station is now dotted with shops selling souvenirs at inflated prices. The Nilgiri Mountain Railway is a major attraction but offers limited views compared to other scenic routes in India.