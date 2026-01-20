Planning to hit national parks in the US? Skip these

The United States is home to some of the most iconic national parks, drawing millions of visitors every year. However, not all parks are equally rewarding in terms of experience and natural beauty. Some parks may not live up to their hype, leaving visitors underwhelmed. Here's a look at some overrated national parks that may not be worth your time and money.

#1 Yosemite's crowded trails While Yosemite National Park is famous for its stunning vistas and waterfalls, it is also notorious for its crowds. During peak seasons, the park can get so crowded that it becomes difficult to enjoy its beauty. The congestion on trails and at viewpoints can take away from the experience of witnessing its natural wonders. If you're looking for solitude or a peaceful hike, you may be disappointed here.

#2 Grand Canyon's commercialism The Grand Canyon is undoubtedly a marvel of nature, but its commercialism can be off-putting to some visitors. With numerous gift shops and crowded viewing areas, parts of the park feel more like a tourist trap than a pristine wilderness. While sunrise and sunset views are breathtaking, daytime visits can be marred by large crowds and high prices at nearby facilities.

#3 Acadia's limited accessibility Acadia National Park offers breathtaking coastal views and unique geological formations, but its accessibility issues can be a major drawback for many. Some areas are only open seasonally, restricting access during certain months of the year. The park's limited roadways also mean that getting around can be a hassle, especially during peak tourist seasons when traffic jams are common.

#4 Glacier's unpredictable weather Known for its stunning landscapes and diverse wildlife, Glacier National Park also has a downside: unpredictable weather patterns. Sudden changes in weather can restrict access to some of the most popular trails and scenic drives within the park. This unpredictability may not sit well with those planning detailed itineraries or hoping for guaranteed clear skies during their visit.