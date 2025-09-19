Overrated New Zealand destinations you can avoid

New Zealand is famous for its stunning landscapes and vibrant culture, attracting millions of tourists every year. However, some destinations are more popular than others, and not necessarily for the right reasons. While these places may be on your must-visit list, they often fall short of the hype due to overcrowding or high costs. Here's a look at some overrated Kiwi destinations and why you may want to skip them.

#1 Queenstown's crowded streets Queenstown is often dubbed the adventure capital of the world, but its fame comes with a price. The town is always crowded with tourists, making it hard to enjoy its natural beauty. Accommodation prices shoot up during peak seasons, leaving budget travelers with limited options. If you want to enjoy adventure sports without the crowd, you can visit other places in New Zealand that offer similar experiences in a more peaceful environment.

#2 Milford Sound's weather woes Milford Sound is famous for its breathtaking fjords and waterfalls, but it suffers from unpredictable weather. The region receives heavy rainfall, which can obscure views and make outdoor activities difficult. Further, the long drive from Queenstown can take up most of your day, leaving you with little time to explore. For those looking for clearer skies and less travel time, consider visiting other fjords like Doubtful Sound instead.

#3 Rotorua's tourist traps Rotorua is famous for its geothermal activity and Maori culture, but some attractions are more commercial than authentic. Many tourists end up paying high entry fees only to find crowded sites with little cultural immersion. While it is worth experiencing Maori culture in an authentic way, it is better to explore smaller towns where you can enjoy genuine interactions without being surrounded by throngs of tourists.