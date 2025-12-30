These street art havens in India are so overrated

India is home to some of the most vibrant street art districts, but not all of them are as great as they seem. While some areas are praised for their colorful murals and creative expressions, others may not live up to the hype. Here's a look at some of the overrated street art districts in India that may not be worth your time.

#1 Mumbai's Bandra: More hype than talent Bandra in Mumbai is famous for its street art scene, but many say it's overrated. While the area has some iconic murals, the overall quality can be hit or miss. Some walls are poorly maintained or have repetitive themes, which can be disappointing for those looking for fresh and innovative works. The area is also crowded with tourists, which can take away from the experience of seeing the art.

#2 Delhi's Lodhi Colony: Limited variety Lodhi Colony in Delhi is famous for its public art project, but many feel it lacks variety. Although the district has some amazing works by national and international artists, the overall selection can feel limited. Many walls feature similar styles or motifs, which may not appeal to all visitors. The area also doesn't have much else to offer in terms of cultural attractions, making it less appealing for those looking for a complete experience.

#3 Kolkata's Park Street: Commercialized charm Park Street in Kolkata is famous for its street art, but some say it has become too commercialized. Once known for its unique and edgy pieces, the area now has a lot of corporate-sponsored murals that may lack authenticity and creativity. The commercialization can take away from the original charm of the district and make it feel more like a marketing ploy than an artistic hub.

#4 Bangalore's Church Street: Tourist trap Church Street in Bangalore is famous for its vibrant nightlife and street art, but many say it's more of a tourist trap than an artistic haven. While there are some interesting works scattered across this area, they are often overshadowed by the commercial establishments lining the street. The focus on attracting tourists can take away from the focus on nurturing local artists or curating meaningful installations.