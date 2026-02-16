Remove these spots from your Swedish itinerary

Sweden is famous for its beautiful landscapes, rich history, and vibrant culture. However, some tourist attractions are more famous than they are worth. While some places attract tourists with their popularity, they may not provide the unique experiences that travelers expect. Here are some of the most overrated tourist attractions in Sweden that you may want to skip on your next visit.

#1 The Vasa Museum: A maritime misadventure While the Vasa Museum in Stockholm is famous for its impressive ship display, many visitors find it underwhelming after paying the entrance fee. The museum is home to the 17th-century warship Vasa, which sank on its maiden voyage. Although it is an incredible piece of history, some feel that the museum lacks interactive exhibits and engaging narratives. This could make it less appealing for those seeking a more immersive experience.

#2 Drottningholm Palace: Royal but routine Drottningholm Palace, the residence of the Swedish royal family, is often compared to other European palaces. While its gardens are beautiful and the architecture is stunning, some visitors feel that the palace lacks the grandeur and opulence of its counterparts elsewhere in Europe. The guided tours can also be quite routine, offering little beyond basic historical facts without delving deep into Swedish royal history.

#3 Kiruna Icehotel: Cold comfort or costly chill? The Icehotel in Kiruna is a unique accommodation option made entirely of ice and snow. However, many travelers find it pricey for what it offers. While staying at this hotel can be a once-in-a-lifetime experience for some, others may find it uncomfortable due to cold temperatures and limited amenities compared to traditional hotels. The high cost might not justify the novelty factor alone for all visitors.

#4 Liseberg Amusement Park: Funfair fatigue Liseberg Amusement Park in Gothenburg is one of Scandinavia's largest amusement parks, drawing in thrill-seekers from all over the world. However, some visitors say that long queues during peak seasons can ruin the fun, and ticket prices are a bit steep when compared to similar parks elsewhere in Europe. Although there are plenty of rides and attractions, not everyone leaves feeling like they got their money's worth.