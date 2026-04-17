Planning Indonesia trip? You'll have to read this

Indonesia is home to some of the most beautiful places on Earth, but not all tourist spots live up to the hype. Some places are often overcrowded and overpriced, leaving visitors disappointed. Knowing which places are overrated can help you plan a more fulfilling trip. Here are some of Indonesia's most overrated tourist spots, and why they may not be worth your time or money.

#1 Bali's Kuta Beach: Crowds and commercialization Kuta Beach in Bali is famous for its vibrant nightlife and surfing opportunities. However, the beach is often overcrowded with tourists, making it difficult to enjoy a peaceful experience. The commercialization has led to a rise in prices for food and services, which may not be justified by the quality offered. For those looking for a quieter beach experience, other Balinese beaches may be more appealing.

#2 Borobudur: A crowded historical site While Borobudur is a UNESCO World Heritage site and an architectural marvel, it is often swarmed with tourists. The crowds can make it difficult to appreciate the site's historical significance fully. Moreover, the entrance fees have increased over the years, making it an expensive visit for some travelers. Visiting during off-peak hours or exploring lesser-known temples might provide a more enriching experience.

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#3 Komodo Island: High costs and limited wildlife Komodo Island is famous for its unique Komodo dragons and pristine landscapes. However, the cost of getting there can be steep, with high airfare and accommodation prices in nearby areas. Additionally, sightings of the dragons are not guaranteed, as they roam freely in large areas. For wildlife enthusiasts on a budget, other national parks in Indonesia may offer similar experiences at lower costs.

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#4 Mount Bromo: Weather unpredictability Mount Bromo is famous for its stunning sunrise views over volcanic landscapes, but weather conditions can be unpredictable. Frequent fog or clouds can obscure views completely, disappointing those who have traveled long distances for this spectacle. The journey involves early morning treks through cold temperatures, which may not be ideal for everyone. Exploring other Indonesian mountains could yield equally breathtaking vistas without the unpredictability.