Does paddleboarding engage your core muscles more than hiking?

Paddleboarding and hiking are two popular outdoor activities that offer unique cardiovascular benefits. Both activities engage different muscle groups and provide varying levels of intensity, making them appealing options for those looking to improve their heart health. While paddleboarding involves balancing on water and using core muscles, hiking involves walking on trails with varying elevations, engaging leg muscles. Here's a look at the cardiovascular benefits of these activities.

Core focus Paddleboarding's core engagement Paddleboarding is a full-body workout, but it especially engages your core muscles. Balancing on the board requires constant adjustments, which strengthen your abdominal and back muscles. This core engagement improves stability and posture, while also giving you a good cardiovascular workout as your heart pumps blood to keep you balanced and moving.

Aerobic exercise Hiking's aerobic benefits Hiking is an excellent aerobic exercise that increases heart rate by walking on varied terrains. It improves cardiovascular endurance by boosting circulation and oxygen supply to the muscles. The intensity can be increased by choosing steeper trails or adding weight through a backpack, making it a customizable workout for different fitness levels.

Caloric burn Caloric burn comparison Both paddleboarding and hiking are effective in burning calories, but the amount depends on the intensity and duration of the activity. Paddleboarding can burn around 300-400 calories per hour for an average person, depending on how vigorous you are. Hiking usually burns around 400-600 calories per hour, depending on the weight of the pack and the difficulty of the trail.

