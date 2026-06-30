Paddu: A must-try Karnataka breakfast delight
What's the story
Karnataka's breakfast street food, paddu, is a delicious treat. These small, round dumplings are made from fermented rice and lentil batter, cooked in a special pan. They are crispy on the outside and soft on the inside, making them a perfect morning delight. Usually served with coconut chutney or sambar, paddus are loved by locals and visitors alike. Their simplicity and taste make them an integral part of Karnataka's culinary heritage.
Preparation
The making of perfect paddu
To make perfect paddu, the batter must be fermented well to achieve the right texture. The mixture is poured into the hot, greased molds of a special paddu pan. As they cook, they are flipped to ensure even browning on both sides. The key is to maintain the right temperature so that they cook evenly without burning.
Serving
Accompaniments enhance flavor
Paddus are usually served with a variety of accompaniments that enhance their flavor. Coconut chutney is a popular choice, adding a creamy contrast to the spongy dumplings. Sambar, a lentil-based vegetable stew, adds a spicy kick that many people love. Some vendors also offer tomato chutney or peanut chutney as alternatives for those who prefer different flavors.
Regional styles
Variations across regions
While paddus have a universal appeal, different regions in Karnataka have their own variations. Some areas add grated vegetables like carrots or spinach into the batter for added nutrition and flavor. Others may use different spices or herbs to give the dish a unique regional twist, while still retaining its core identity.
Local favorites
Popular breakfast spots in Karnataka
In Karnataka, there are several local joints famous for their delicious paddus. These places are usually crowded with locals, especially in the morning hours, when the demand is at its peak. These joints are known for their consistent quality and taste and are a must-visit for anyone wanting to taste authentic street food in the region.