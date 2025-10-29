5 flavor-packed coriander & tamarind chutneys you must try

Coriander and tamarind are two ingredients that can elevate the taste of any dish. The combination of the fresh, citrusy flavor of coriander with the tangy, slightly sweet taste of tamarind can result in some amazing chutneys. These chutneys can be paired with a range of snacks and meals, adding an extra layer of flavor. Here are five delicious chutneys that highlight this amazing pair.

Dish 1 Minty coriander-tamarind delight This chutney combines the freshness of mint with coriander and the tanginess of tamarind. To make it, blend fresh mint leaves, coriander leaves, tamarind pulp, green chilies, and salt until smooth. This chutney goes well with samosas or pakoras and gives a refreshing kick to any meal.

Dish 2 Spicy coriander-tamarind fusion For those who like it hot, this spicy chutney is just the thing. Blend coriander leaves, tamarind pulp, red chilies, garlic cloves, and salt to taste. The heat from the red chilies is balanced by the tangy tamarind and fresh coriander. It goes well with dosas or idlis.

Dish 3 Sweet tangy coriander-tamarind mix This one is for those who like their chutneys a little on the sweeter side. Blend coriander leaves, jaggery or sugar for sweetness, tamarind pulp for tanginess, green chilies for spice (optional), and salt to taste. The sweetness from jaggery balances the tanginess from tamarind while enhancing other flavors in this chutney.

Dish 4 Creamy coriander-tamarind spread This creamy spread is perfect for sandwiches or wraps. Blend yogurt with coriander leaves and tamarind pulp until smooth. Add salt as per taste. This spread gives a creamy texture with a burst of flavors from the coriander and tamarind, making it a unique addition to your meals.