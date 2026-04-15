How to make paneer paratha at home

Paneer paratha is a popular street breakfast in many parts of India. It is a stuffed flatbread made with paneer and spices. It is an easy-to-make dish that can be found at street stalls and food joints. The dish is loved for its taste and filling nature, making it a go-to option for many morning eaters. Here are some insights into this beloved breakfast item.

#1 The making of paneer paratha To prepare paneer paratha, fresh paneer is grated and mixed with spices such as cumin, coriander powder, and green chilies. This mixture is stuffed into whole wheat dough balls, which are rolled out into flatbreads. The parathas are then cooked on a hot griddle with ghee or oil until golden brown on both sides.

#2 Variations across regions While the basic recipe remains the same, different regions have their own variations of paneer paratha. In North India, it is often served with curd and pickles. In some places, it may be spiced up with local masalas or served with different chutneys. Each region's twist adds to the dish's diversity without changing its essence.

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#3 Nutritional value of paneer paratha Paneer paratha also makes for a nutritious breakfast option. Paneer is packed with protein, which helps keep you full throughout the morning. Whole wheat flour adds fiber to the mix, aiding digestion. However, the calorie count can go up depending on how much ghee or oil is used while cooking.

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