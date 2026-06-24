Make your papaya bowl extra nutritious

Add these spices to your papaya breakfast bowl

By Simran Jeet 10:43 am Jun 24, 202610:43 am

What's the story

Papaya is a tropical fruit that is not just delicious but also a great addition to your breakfast. It is loaded with vitamins and enzymes that can help improve digestion and boost metabolism. When you combine papaya with the right spices, you can make your morning meal even more beneficial. Here are five spice combinations to make your papaya breakfast more effective.