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How paprika enhances Indian snack recipes

By Simran Jeet 05:01 pm Jun 22, 202605:01 pm

What's the story

Paprika, a spice made from ground sweet red peppers, is famous for its vibrant color and mild flavor. In Indian cuisine, paprika is used to add color and subtle heat to dishes. It goes well with the spices and ingredients used in Indian cooking. Here are five Indian snacks where paprika plays a crucial role in enhancing flavor and appearance.