Paragliding in Botswana: Top spots and tips

Paragliding in Botswana offers a unique way to explore the African landscape. This adventure sport allows you to soar over some of the most beautiful and untouched terrains. From the vast savannas to the winding rivers, paragliding gives you an aerial view of Botswana's natural beauty. Whether you're an experienced paraglider or a beginner looking for an adventure, Botswana has something for everyone.

#1 Experience the Okavango Delta from above The Okavango Delta is one of the most iconic places in Botswana. Paragliding over this UNESCO World Heritage site gives you a bird's-eye view of its intricate waterways and lush vegetation. The delta is home to a plethora of wildlife, which you can spot from above as you glide through the air. This experience is especially rewarding during the flood season, when the delta is at its most vibrant.

#2 Explore the Kalahari Desert skies The Kalahari Desert is another prime location for paragliding in Botswana. The vast open spaces and clear skies make it perfect for this adventure sport. As you soar above the desert, you can see endless stretches of sand dunes and sparse vegetation. The Kalahari also offers unique thermal currents that can enhance your flight experience, making it a favorite among seasoned paragliders.

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#3 Discover Tsodilo Hills' ancient art from air Tsodilo Hills is famous for its ancient rock art and cultural significance. Paragliding here gives you an opportunity to see these historical sites from a new perspective while enjoying panoramic views of the surrounding landscape. The hills rise dramatically from the flat plains, offering an interesting contrast that can only be appreciated from above.

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