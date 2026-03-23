Paragliding lovers, these spots in Malawi will amaze you

Malawi, a landlocked country in southeastern Africa , offers some of the most scenic paragliding experiences. With its diverse landscapes and favorable weather conditions, it has become a hotspot for adventure enthusiasts. From the stunning views of Lake Malawi to the rugged terrains of the Nyika Plateau, paragliding in Malawi gives you an opportunity to explore its natural beauty from a whole new perspective. Here are some top spots for paragliding in Malawi.

#1 Lake Malawi: A bird's eye view Lake Malawi is one of the largest lakes in Africa and provides a stunning backdrop for paragliding. From above, you can see the crystal-clear waters and sandy beaches that line the shore. The lake's calm weather conditions make it an ideal spot for both novice and experienced paragliders. The best time to visit is during the dry season when visibility is at its peak.

#2 Nyika Plateau: High-altitude thrills The Nyika Plateau is famous for its high-altitude paragliding experiences. At over 2,000 meters above sea level, it offers breathtaking views of rolling hills and grasslands. The plateau's unpredictable weather can be a challenge, but also adds to the thrill of flying at such heights. Paragliders can expect cooler temperatures and occasional winds that add to the excitement.

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#3 Mulanje Mountain: Majestic views await Mulanje Mountain is another prime location for paragliding enthusiasts looking for majestic views. The mountain rises abruptly from the surrounding plains, creating dramatic landscapes that are best appreciated from above. While flying over Mulanje, you can see lush forests and steep cliffs that define this UNESCO World Heritage Site.

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