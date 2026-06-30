Parkour requires quick thinking and adaptability

Parkour: A fun way to build mind and body strength

By Vinita Jain 09:34 am Jun 30, 202609:34 am

What's the story

Parkour workouts, which involve moving through environments using running, jumping, and climbing, are gaining popularity as an efficient way to improve fitness. While most people know about the physical benefits of parkour, some surprising advantages go beyond the usual. From improving mental agility to enhancing social skills, parkour offers a holistic approach to fitness that many may not be aware of.