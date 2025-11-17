Pashmina wraps: 5 styles you'll love

Pashmina wraps are a winter wardrobe staple, thanks to their versatility and warmth. They can be worn in a number of ways, making them perfect for layering during the chilly months. Be it a casual outing or a formal event, pashmina wraps have got you covered. Here are five stylish ways to wear pashmina wraps this winter, adding elegance and comfort to your look.

#1 Classic drape for elegance The classic drape is an effortless way to wear a pashmina wrap. Just throw the wrap over your shoulders, and let it hang down evenly on both sides. This style is perfect for adding an extra layer of warmth without compromising on style. Pair it with a simple top and jeans for a chic, casual look, or wear it over a dress for an elegant touch.

#2 Belted wrap for definition Adding a belt to your pashmina wrap can give you definition and shape. Just wrap the pashmina around your shoulders and secure it with a belt at the waist. This way, you not only keep yourself warm but also accentuate your silhouette. This style goes well with both casual outfits and more formal attire.

#3 Shawl style for versatility Wearing a pashmina as a shawl gives you the option to wear it as an outer layer over any outfit. Just drape the wrap across your shoulders like a shawl, allowing both ends to fall in front or back, depending on your preference. This style is especially useful when you want to stay warm indoors or outdoors without looking bulky.

#4 Hooded wrap for extra warmth For those extra cold days, try wearing your pashmina wrap as a hooded scarf. Just fold one end of the wrap over your head like a hood while wrapping the rest around your neck and shoulders. This way, you get additional warmth around your head while keeping the rest of your body cozy.