What makes Mumbai's pav bhaji so special?

Pav bhaji is famous for its rich flavor profile, which comes from a perfect blend of spices.

The bhaji is made by mashing vegetables such as potatoes, peas, and bell peppers with a mix of spices like cumin, coriander, and garam masala.

This not only gives the dish its signature taste but also makes it aromatic.

The use of butter further enhances its richness, making it even more irresistible.